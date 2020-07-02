  1. Politics
Rouhani hopes for deepening ties with Belarus on Natl. Day

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed his hope for developing and broadening relations with Belarus.

In a message sent to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Thu., Rouhani hoped for deepening and enhancing bilateral ties between Iran and Belarus.

In this message, President Rouhani congratulated the National Day of Belarus to the government and people of this country.

It is hoped that bilateral ties between the two countries will be expanded in areas of mutual concerns, he emphasized.

Rouhani also wished evermore success to the president of Belarus and people of this country.

