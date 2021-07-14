Iran, Belarus mull over boosting inter-parliamentary coop.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Abolfazl Amouei, the head of the Iran-Belarus parliamentary friendship group met and held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Savinykh.

Parliamentary relations between Iran and Belarus have been growing in recent years, said Savinykh in this meeting, expressing confidence that these relations will be developed at different levels.

He went on to say, "It is expected that the economic and trade relations between the two countries to expand in proportion to the high economic capacities of Iran and Belarus."

According to him, Belarus is interested in strengthening cooperation with Iran in the field of direct flights between the two countries, the transportation of goods, the increase of trade, scientific and research cooperation.

Abolfazl Amouei also attached importance to strengthening friendly parliamentary relations between Iran and Belarus.

Referring to the oppressive sanctions of Western countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus, he emphasized the need to strengthen the dialogue between the two countries at various levels.

He also expressed the readiness of the Iranian side to improve the level of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

