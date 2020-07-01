Kazakhstan, one of Iran’s top priorities for extraterrestrial cultivation: envoy

In addition to having vast and suitable lands for agriculture, Kazakhstan enjoys good transit situation and goods transport to this country is done easily, he added.

For this purpose, strategies for the development of extraterrestrial cultivation in Kazakhstan as well as pathology and removal of existing barriers were discussed in an expert-level meeting in the presence of activists of this field.

This expert-level meeting was held at the initiative taken by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in Kazakhstan on Wed. through video conference.

In this meeting, Samadzadeh Saber pointed to the capacities of Kazakhstan in the fields of agriculture, stockbreeding and fishery and described Kazakhstan as one of Iran’s priorities in extraterrestrial cultivation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Samadzadeh referred to the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and added, “following the outbreak of COVID-19, the transit of goods between Iran and some regional countries was halted but Kazakhstan was the only country that continued to import, export, transit and exchange goods with the Islamic Republic of Iran without any hiatus.”

MA/IRN 83841286