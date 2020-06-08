Iranians stranded in Kazakhstan return home amid pandemic

A group of Iranian citizens living in Kazakhstan arrived in Tehran from Nur-Sultan on a special flight by Kish Air on Monday morning.

144 passengers, including a group of Iranians living in Kazakhstan who were stranded in the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19, returned to their homeland. The flight was planned by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Moreover, 67 other passengers, most of them Kazakh citizens living in Iran, left Tehran for Almaty this morning.

The Kazakh government has suspended all international flights due to the outbreak since March 5, 2020.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country had risen to 12,859, with 165 more identified in the last 24 hours.

