Agricultural sector boosts economic growth in sanctions period: Khavazi

Speaking in today’s open session of the Parliament, Kazem Khavazi stated that the agricultural sector showed that it can increase the country’s economic growth ‘positively’ and also can spur the country’s resilience against sanctions.

While briefing on a report about the measures taken by his ministry, he reiterated, “agricultural sector is one of the sectors that has been ‘effective and influential’ in the fields of production, employment and sustainability of the environment greatly.”

The agricultural sector accounts for eight percent of gross domestic national [GNP] which is estimated at over $40 billion, he said, adding, “if posterior and anterior portions of agricultural sector’s share are considered, the added growth of gross national product [GNP] will hit 32.5 percent at large.”

He pointed to the sanctions imposed against the country over the past years and added, “although country’s oil revenues were decreased in sanctions period, agricultural sector showed that it can increase economic growth of the country optimally.”

Sustainable presence of producers in the production cycle, increase of revenues and making country’s food balance ‘positive’ are of the most important policy in the agricultural sector, minister of agriculture highlighted.

