China opposes extension of Iran's arms embargo: spox

During a press briefing, Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that based on the 2015 nuclear deal, China opposes US efforts to pressure the Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo.

Emphasizing opposition to any US bullying in the Security Council to continue Iran's arms embargo, he added that all parties must abide by the terms of the agreement regarding the lifting of this arms embargo.

All Security Council agreements, including the lifting of the arms embargo, must be implemented effectively, he stressed.

Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Trump administration has threatened that it may seek to trigger a snapback of all sanctions on Iran if its attempts to extend the arms embargo fail.

