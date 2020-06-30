  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2020, 10:06 PM

UN Secretary-General urges countries to boost economic coop. with Iran

UN Secretary-General urges countries to boost economic coop. with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – In the latest report on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged other countries to boost economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a Security Council meeting on Tuesday on non-proliferation, Antonio Guterres presented his ninth report on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding Iran's nuclear deal.

He went on to say that JCPOA was the result of 12 years of intense dialogue and diplomacy and was subsequently approved by Security Council Resolution 2231 which calls on all member states, regional and international organizations to support its implementation.

“I am pleased with the positive developments in the INSTEX financial mechanism which has started its first trading process. It is important that we continue the initiative in order to support the economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a matter of urgency, especially during the current economic and health problems caused by the COVID-19,” he added.

He further emphasized the important contribution of other member states in maintaining INSTEX financial mechanism and urged other countries to boost economic relations with Iran in accordance with Resolution 2231.

FA/IRN 83839876

News Code 160397

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News