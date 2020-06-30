UN Secretary-General urges countries to boost economic coop. with Iran

In a Security Council meeting on Tuesday on non-proliferation, Antonio Guterres presented his ninth report on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding Iran's nuclear deal.

He went on to say that JCPOA was the result of 12 years of intense dialogue and diplomacy and was subsequently approved by Security Council Resolution 2231 which calls on all member states, regional and international organizations to support its implementation.

“I am pleased with the positive developments in the INSTEX financial mechanism which has started its first trading process. It is important that we continue the initiative in order to support the economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a matter of urgency, especially during the current economic and health problems caused by the COVID-19,” he added.

He further emphasized the important contribution of other member states in maintaining INSTEX financial mechanism and urged other countries to boost economic relations with Iran in accordance with Resolution 2231.

