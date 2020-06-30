German envoys signals end of his tenure in Iran

In a tweet on Tuesday, German envoy wrote in both Persian and English that “After 4 years in Iran it is time to say good bye.”

He also posted an undated photo of himself sitting behind the wheel of a blue pickup truck in Iran.

In early June, Deutsche Welle reported that Klor-Berchtold would resign earlier than scheduled to become the head of the economic department of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has been the German Ambassador to Iran since 2016 and was originally scheduled to complete his mission till the end of 2020. His behavior was the source of some controversies during his time in Iran.

MAH