Over 1 ton of illicit drug seized in Southern Iran: official

Ali Salehi, head of justice department of Hormozgan Province announced that through the cooperation of anti-narcotics police and judicial officials, four trafficking bands have been dismantled and 1,087kg of illicit drugs including opium, hashish, and crystal have been confiscated via separated operations in southern parts of Iran.

In these operations, three smugglers have been arrested and four vehicles used for carrying drugs have been seized, he added.

"The priority of the Judicial System is to confront the violators of public security and in this regard, we spare no effort in this fight", he maintained.

