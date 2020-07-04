  1. Iran
Jul 4, 2020, 3:02 PM

Over 1 ton of illicit drug seized in Southern Iran: official

Over 1 ton of illicit drug seized in Southern Iran: official

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – A judiciary official of Hormozgan Province announced that the anti-narcotics police have confiscated 1087 kilograms of illicit drug and dismantled four trafficking bands in Southern parts of the country.

Ali Salehi, head of justice department of Hormozgan Province announced that through the cooperation of anti-narcotics police and judicial officials, four trafficking bands have been dismantled and 1,087kg of illicit drugs including opium, hashish, and crystal have been confiscated via separated operations in southern parts of Iran.

In these operations, three smugglers have been arrested and four vehicles used for carrying drugs have been seized, he added.

"The priority of the Judicial System is to confront the violators of public security and in this regard, we spare no effort in this fight", he maintained.  

RHM/4965191

News Code 160520

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News