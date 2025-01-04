  1. Politics
Czechia reopens its embassy in Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Czechia has reopened its embassy in Syria, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský confirmed in a statement for Czech Television.

Czechia has served as the protecting power for the US and other countries’ interests in Syria since 2012 when many states closed their embassies in the country because of the civil war.

Czechia maintained the service throughout that time but withdrew its diplomatic staff from the embassy in Damascus in early December in connection with the turmoil surrounding the fall of Bashar Assad's government.

Minister Lipavský said Czechia is watching developments closely and is cautious in its political dialogue with the current Syrian leadership.

