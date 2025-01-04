Russia urges Israel to end Gaza hostilities immediately

Russia’s Representative at the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noted that Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave and attacks had caused a humanitarian crisis, damage to medical infrastructure and mass displacements.

"We are extremely concerned about the ongoing attacks on civilian facilities. The number of refugees amounts to millions, while the healthcare system in the [Gaza] Strip has almost been destroyed," the Russian diplomat said as he backed the proposal put forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) to evacuate patients to southern Gaza, TASS reported.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/