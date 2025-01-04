Thousands in Morocco rally in solidarity with Gaza

According to the Sawt Al-Maghreb news outlet, large crowds gathered in various cities following Friday prayers, including Tetouan, Tangier, Casablanca, Taza, Inezgane, and Agadir.

The demonstrations were held under the slogan, “The people of Morocco condemn the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital.”

Protesters denounced the Israeli army’s recent attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and pledged support for Gazans who have been facing a genocidal war by the Zionist regime for 15 months now.

The demonstrators strongly condemned the targeting of hospitals and medical staff in Gaza and warned about the dire consequences of the ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave.

Chanting slogans, they called for continued backing of Palestinian rights and expressed gratitude to medical teams in Gaza for their relentless efforts to aid injured and ill Palestinians.

The protesters also demanded the lifting of the Gaza blockade, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the annulment of Morocco’s normalization agreement with Israel.

For over a year, cities across Morocco, particularly Rabat, have regularly witnessed rallies in support of the Palestinian people.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after a retaliatory operation by Palestinian resistance fighters. The war has so far killed more than 45,600 people and injured over 108,500 others.

