Victories in fight against ISIL indebted to Gen. Soleimani

“The triumph over terrorism is an achievement attained by martyred commanders, which we must safeguard. Our victories were due to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially martyr Soleimani,” Falih al-Fayyadh said on Thursday evening in Tehran.

He was speaking at a ceremony in commemoration of the Iranian anti-terror commander, PMU deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions who were assassinated in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.

Fayyadh stressed that the fallen anti-terror commanders were the architects of victory over Daesh.

“We are commemorating the martyrdom of those, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Iraq’s sovereignty and unity, and notched up an outstanding victory.

“The support we received from the Islamic Republic of Iran was very influential from the very beginning,” the PMU chief pointed out.

Fayyadh explained that Hashd al-Sha’abi is the unifying force of the Iraqi nation, and is acting under the auspices of the religious authority.

The PMU, he said, is an official force under the orders of Iraqi prime minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Mohammed al-Sudani, and its activities are confined within the frontiers of Iraq.

Fayyadh emphasized that the relationship between the Popular Mobilization Units and the Baghdad government is at its "highest level."

“Our mission is to convey a message of peace and love for those who extend a hand of friendship to us from a position of equality. But we will be a thorn in the side of our enemies,” he said.

Fayyadh also stated that the flag of resistance will remain high in Gaza and Lebanon, adding, “We lost the jewel of the resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, but our hope is in his brethren and sons who will continue his path.”

Hashd al-Sh’abai (PMU) fighters played a major role in the liberation of Daesh-held areas in the country.

Back in November 2016, the Iraqi parliament approved a law giving full legal status to the PMU fighters. It recognized the PMU as part of the national armed forces, placed the forces under the command of the prime minister, and granted them the right to receive salaries and pensions like the regular army and police forces.

MP/PressTV