  1. Politics
Jan 4, 2025, 10:25 AM

US forces prepare to build 1st military base in Syria's Raqqa

US forces prepare to build 1st military base in Syria's Raqqa

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Syrian sources announced the start of construction of the first US military base in Raqqa with the approval of the head of the HTS terrorist regime, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

Syrian sources added that Washington has taken its first steps to build an advanced military base in Raqqa without being subjected to any attacks or protests from elements under Jolani's command.

Since three weeks ago, the US forces have been reorganizing their ranks in 10 bases in Syria and transferring military personnel and equipment from Iraq to this country.

These sources stated that the US special forces have been stationed in a military base affiliated with the Syrian army on the outskirts of Raqqa.

It was reported a few days ago that the US special forces known as Delta entered Raqqa through the Al Waleed border crossing in Iraq to be stationed in a sub-base.

SD/6336389

News ID 226440

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News