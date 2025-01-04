US forces prepare to build 1st military base in Syria's Raqqa

Syrian sources added that Washington has taken its first steps to build an advanced military base in Raqqa without being subjected to any attacks or protests from elements under Jolani's command.

Since three weeks ago, the US forces have been reorganizing their ranks in 10 bases in Syria and transferring military personnel and equipment from Iraq to this country.

These sources stated that the US special forces have been stationed in a military base affiliated with the Syrian army on the outskirts of Raqqa.

It was reported a few days ago that the US special forces known as Delta entered Raqqa through the Al Waleed border crossing in Iraq to be stationed in a sub-base.

