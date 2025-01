Since the fall of the central government of Syria and the destabilization of the Arab country, the Zionist regime has been continuously targeting its strategic military centers and weapons depots.

Local sources reported early on Saturday that several huge explosions hit Latakia.

The Russian news agency Sputnik confirmed that the explosions in Latakia were due to the attacks of the Israeli army fighter jets.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

MP/6336306