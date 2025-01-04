Iran slams suspected ISIL-linked deadly attack in US

Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered the condemnation in a statement on Friday.

On New Year's Day, a truck driver plowed his vehicle into a crowd in New Orleans in the state of Louisiana, causing the fatalities and injuring more than 30 others.

A probe is investigating a possible link between the incident, during which the driver, who used to be in the US Army, was reportedly flying a flag belonging to the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group.

Baghaei reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s principled position of denouncing terrorism in all its forms and representations no matter the place of its perpetration and those behind it, PressTV reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condoled with the survivors.

The suspect in the tragedy, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, who was once deployed to Afghanistan, allegedly displayed the flag from his vehicle before barreling into the crowd in the French Quarter.

The victims were celebrating the arrival of 2025, when the attack occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Witnesses described scenes of bodies and blood, and victims crying on the ground after the truck had passed. "The best way I can describe it is truly a war zone," one witness said.

Investigators found weapons and a potential explosive device in Jabbar’s truck. Additionally, two suspected explosive devices were located in the French Quarter and were safely neutralized by the FBI.

Among the injured were two police officers, who were shot during an exchange of gunfire with Jabbar, who was ultimately killed by police.

