US approves sale of lightweight torpedoes to Saudi Arabia

The primary contractor for the deal is the American company RTX Integrated Defense Systems, reports the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia submitted a request to purchase twenty MK 54 MOD 0 Lightweight Torpedo (LWT), along with a full complement of ammunition, valued at $78.5 million.

The requested package also includes spare parts, MK 54 training torpedoes, handling tools, containers, and other related logistics and program support elements. The total value of the program is estimated at $78.5 million.

"The proposed sale will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the statement said.

The sale will require the temporary deployment of up to two US government representatives or two contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia for technical support and program management oversight.

RTX Integrated Defense Systems, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will serve as the primary contractor.

RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company providing advanced systems and services to commercial, military, and government clients worldwide.

The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

