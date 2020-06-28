No conclusion on Parchin gas explosion’s link with cyber-attack: Jalali

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of a local event in Tehran, he was asked about claims made by the Israeli regime’s officials about the hacking of facilities in Parchin.

“As long as there is no conclusion on the issue, we cannot comment on whether gas facilities’ explosion in Parchin has been caused by the hacking of computer systems,” he said.

“This is because cyber issues are complicated and need analysis, so, as long as this process is not completed, one cannot make a definite statement,” he added.

Images and videos of a massive explosion in east of Tehran went viral around 00:30 am local time on Friday (08:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday). Defense Ministry announced that the explosion was related to a gas storage facility and no one has been injured.

Head of the Defense Ministry’s Public Relations Office, Second Brigadier General Davud Abdi said on Friday that the incident “was caused by a leak in a gas tank in the Parchin area.”

“The incident occurred on a hill which was not a residential area and therefore no one was injured,” he added.

