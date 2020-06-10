Iranian, Ukrainian diplomats discuss January plane incident

Accompanied by high-ranking delegations, the two diplomats discussed the January crash of a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran and the latest developments relating to the incident from various aspects.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister emphasized that he is prepared to hold talks with the Ukrainian officials at any time and any place to be determined by Ukrainians at the earliest possible moment in order to immediately resolve the issues about the black boxes of the plane, paying families of the victims compensation, and the other issues relating to the tragic incident.

In turn, the ambassador of Ukraine welcomed the proposal from the Iranian diplomat, saying he will immediately relay the idea to the relevant Ukrainian authorities and will later inform the Iranian side about the results.

MNA/MFA