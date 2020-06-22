Iran to send black box of Ukrainian plane to France: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne on Monday and said the Islamic Republic will send the black box of the Ukrainian plane to France in the upcoming days for reading its data.

“The decision to send the black box has been made for some time and it will be implemented soon,” Zarif noted.

Iranian FM also informed his Canadian counterpart that the Islamic Republic is ready to resolve legal issues on how to compensate for this unfortunate incident.

According to Zarif, the Ukrainian side has not yet announced its delegation for the talks, and Iran is still pursuing the issue.

It should be noted that the outbreak of the coronavirus and the suspension of international flights have interrupted the reading process of the black box of the Ukrainian plane.

