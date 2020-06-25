  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2020, 7:00 PM

UAE claims it is looking for good ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – In his latest remarks on Thursday, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has claimed that his country seeks good relations with Iran.

In an interview with the CNBC, he discusses Libya, Israel, Turkey, Iran, and the rift between the US and China.

He discussed some baseless claims about Iran but simultaneously claimed that his country seeks good relations with Iran.

Gargash claimed that Tehran has expanded its authority and has now the control over the capitals of some countries in the region.

He also lamented about Iran's policies and its ballistic missile program. 

On June 5, the ports affairs director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ravanbakhsh Behzadian said that Iran and UAE have resumed maritime trade.

