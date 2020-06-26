US imposes new sanctions against Iranian metal companies

The US Treasury Department's website says new sanctions have been imposed on eight companies affiliated with Iran's metal industry.

Five companies affiliated with Mobarakeh Steel Industries are also on the US Treasury Department's new sanctions list.

According to a statement announced in US Treasury Department, Global Industrial and Engineering Supply Ltd in Hong Kong, Iran Central Iron Ore Company in Yazd, Metil Steel in Tehran, Sirjan Jahan Steel Complex in Tehran, Germany-based Tara Steel Trading GmbH, UAE based Pacific Steel FZE, Better Future General Trading Co LLC, and Tuka Metal Trading DMCC and several other companies affiliated with Iran’s steel industry are on the new sanction list.

Sanctions have also targeted some Iranian and non-Iranian individuals associated with the Iranian steel industry, including Mohammad Reza Ali Akbari, Shamsullah Asadi, Mahmoud Akhtari, Morteza Ghasemi, Hussein Zafranis Eshtiaq with Indian nationality, and Ali Qasir with Lebanese nationality and some Iranian and non-Iranian companies.

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the US Treasury, also claimed on Thursday that the US has adopted measures to further limit Iran’s revenue.

The sanctions appear to be part of the Trump administration's maximum pressure on Iran which according to many experts, has failed to meet the White House's goals.

