Zionist regime is in ‘worst condition’: Amir-Abdollahian

He made the remarks on Saturday in a commemoration ceremony of former secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ramadan Abdullah Shallah and stated that it is duly to say that resistance is at the peak of its stability.

If Zionists have any doubts, they can experience resistance but they are recommended no to repeat this mistake once again, so that they experience a terrible defeat, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

In a recommendation to some countries in the region that they have nowadays stood on the nonconstructive side instead of standing on the positive and constructive side of Palestine, he reiterated, “my first word is with the triangle of rulers of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. This triangle should know that talking about normalizing relations will neither help the security of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain nor the security of sensitive, geopolitical and geostrategic region of West Asia.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed his finger at rulers of some Arab countries and added, “if rulers of some Arab countries do not learn a lesson, this insecurity and aggression can jeopardize situation of neighboring countries.”

“We advise our neighboring countries to focus on power of their people, Islamic Ummah and strive for helping the oppressed Palestinian people instead of focusing on the Zionist regime,” he stressed.

He opined, “all of us believe that victory of Al-Quds is near and definite and we hope that all Islamic countries in the region, instead of moving towards betraying the Palestinian causes, will support the oppressed people of Palestine and liberation of Al-Quds.”

