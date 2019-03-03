Iran, Switzerland ink agreement on agro coop.

The agreement was signed by Head of Agricultural Research Education and Extension Organization (AREEO) Kazem Khavazi and Switzerland Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, in Tehran.

“We have established Switzerland desk at Iranian agriculture ministry to confer on development of Swiss private sector’s activities in Iran’s agriculture with Iranian policymakers,” Leitner said.

The ambassador also called for conducting continuous specialized and research meetings between the two sides.

Khavazi, for his part, said that Iran can reduce the impacts of sanctions on its agriculture sector via cooperating with Switzerland.

