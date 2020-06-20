Saudi-led coalition violates so-called ceasefire in Yemen once again

Saudi fighter jets have once again violated their alleged ceasefire in Yemen, Al-Masirah reported.

In the past 24 hours, three provinces of the country have been reportedly targeted by the Saudi-led coalition.

Residential areas in the provinces of Saada, Al-Hudaydah, and al-Bayda have been heavily attacked by Saudi fighters.

Saudi-led coalition still insists on their alleged ceasefire in Yemen as they continue their aggression in the country.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

