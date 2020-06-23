Yemen conducts ‘large-scale operation’ on Saudi soil: Spox

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, “We have conducted a large-scale operation deep on Saudi Arabia’s soil.”

He noted the details of the operation will be released later today.

The news comes after Saudi media claimed that the Royal Saudi Air Defense had intercepted three ballistic missiles allegedly fired by Yemen’s Houthi resistance fighters, as well as eight Houthi drones.

The report said the missiles were fired from the Yemeni city of Sa'dah towards the capital Riyadh, and the cities of Najran (Najran province) and Jazan (Jizan region) overnight from Monday, 22 June.

Meanwhile, Arabic-language al-Alam television quoted some Saudi activists as saying that loud explosions were heard in the northern part of Riyadh on Tuesday morning.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.

MNA/4956103