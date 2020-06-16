Hashd al-Sha’abi mounts operation against ISIL in S Iraq

A statement by the force’s public relations, reported by Almaalomah, points to anti-ISIL operation in some regions of Al Anbar Governorate.

Meanwhile, Iraqi sources have reported about PMU’s operations against ISIL terrorists in northeast areas of Diyala Governorate. Reports indicate that forces have started an operation in 40km northeast of Baqubah from two sides to eliminate remnants of terrorists.

According to Almaalomah on Monday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces had also launched an operation against ISIL in eastern Saladin Governorate. Hashd al-Sha’abi 21th Brigade reportedly launched a counter-terrorism operation in the al-Aith area in eastern Saladin Governorate.

The Iraqi forces also launched an anti-ISIL operation in southern Samarra on Sunday to eliminate the remnant of the terrorists. A number of ISIL elements were captured during the operation in the Yathrib district. The detainees were involved in a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi soldiers and civilians.

