According to Iraqi media, the exchange of fire between Iraqi forces and the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in Saladin Governorate continues.

The Iraqi Sabereen news channel reported exchanging of fire between ISIL terrorists and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces in a village in Saladin Governorate.

Reports suggest that the number of Iraqi security forces martyred by ISIL terrorists in Saladin has risen to 13 and that two people are missing.

