US National Security Council supports IAEA's allegations against Iran

In a tweet on Tuesday, US National Security Council supported the allegations made by the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against the Islamic Republic.

In this regard, the US National Security Council wrote, “The US supports @rafaelgrossi’s call on #Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the IAEA.”

“The world must come together to stop the #Iranian regime’s blatant disregard of @iaeaorg. No other country has ever denied access to a formal request under the Additional Protocol,” the council added.

These remarks came after the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran of not cooperating.

Following these claims, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the meeting of the Board of Governors and the United States' efforts to issue an anti-Iranian resolution and said, “The allegations are based on Israeli intelligence that derives from old documents.”

“We have resumed our cooperation with the IAEA despite the reduction of restrictions, and if the IAEA continues this process, our cooperation will change. The agency should not make a non-constructive decision due to the pressure from the United States and the Israeli regime; they assume that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take a decisive stance if they make the wrong decision,” Mousavi added.

