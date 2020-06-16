Report of UN Sec. Gen. beyond his power: FM Zarif

He made the remarks in an interview with reporters at the end of his visit to Moscow on Tue. and stated, “Iranian President spoke on phone with Russian President Mr. Putin twice but we did not have a face-to-face meeting these days. We needed to review bilateral issues and accelerate the agreements made between Iranian and Russian presidents.”

“We had a good and constructive conversation on Syrian issue and agreed to hold the meeting between leaders via video conference. The date of the summit will be proposed soon. We agreed that Iran would continue to host the summit after the situation improved. Developments related to the JCPOA and measures taken by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] were of the important issues discussed in bilateral talks.”

The United States along with the Zionist regime as well as some other countries mobilized over the past two or three years to put pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency to kill Iran’s nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Zarif emphasized.

Zarif continued, “unfortunately, we have witnessed some of the pressures in the recent report of IAEA Board of Governors. We need to work together to prevent this policy from reaching the desired results of its planners i.e. to ditch JCPOA. We and Russia, China as well as some other countries have similar goals. One of the bitter jokes in history is that the country that withdrew from JCPOA and has officially violated UNSCR 2231 and wants to take advantage of the resolution.”

