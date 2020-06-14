Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 14

Arman Melli
Veep: Economy managed without reliance on oil revenues
Fugitive Iranian judge Golamreza Mansouri arrested in Romania
Canada agrees with Iran to send black box of Ukrainian plane to France
Iran summons Afghan envoy
Ebtekar
Iranian judge arrested in Romania
Rouhani stresses tackling people’s lives amid fight against pandemic
Etemad
Iran questions validity of UN secretariat report over missile program
Etela’at
US only seeking Syrian oil
Iranian firm unveils new drug for coronavirus treatment
Romanian police arrests Iranian judge accused of corruption
Kayhan
Top US Army general considering resign after unrests
Iranian judge accused of corruption arrested in Romania
US abusing talks to stay longer in Iraq
MR
Your Comment