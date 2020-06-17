Iran at forefront of fight against drug trafficking: UN rep.

UNODC Iran Representative, Alexander Fedulov made the statement on Tuesday in a meeting with anti-narcotics police Chief of NAJA (Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces) Colonel Majid Karimi.

The two sides discussed issues on the fight against drug trafficking and sought to expand cooperation in this regard.

Alexander Fedulov emphasized Iran’s readiness to strengthen the capacity of its anti-narcotics forces based on international standards, as well as the country’s role in the regional and international fight against drug trafficking.

“International organizations affiliated with UN confirm that Iran is at the forefront of the battle against drug trafficking,” he added.

Karimi also referred to the inefficiency of western countries in performing their international duties in the fight against drug trafficking and maintained that European countries do not act in accordance with the level of threat.

“The Anti-Narcotics Police of Iran is an important and effective partner for United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for developing drug control programs in the region and the world,” he added.

Karimi further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and so far more than 3000 police officers have been martyred in this path.

