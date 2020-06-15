Fuel delivery to Venezuela proved establishment of economic resistance front: ex-envoy

“The arrival of tankers proved that a resistance front has been seriously established in the field of the economy; this is of significant importance as the Global Arrogance is currently striking most of its blows through the economy,” Sheikh-Attar said in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Monday.

The former ambassador added that the Islamic Republic, not listening to the bullies, showed that it can neutralize pressures with the help of its friends.

The second message of this fuel delivery, he continued, was that of ‘Iran’s authority and power’.

“The delivery showed that Iran can stand against pressures not only through international institutions but also through threatening to carry out practical measures,” Sheikh-Attar said.

These two messages will definitely affect how the world sees Iran, he said, noting that how nations view Iran is more important than the perspective of politicians.

He noted that generally, measures such as this fuel delivery will be embraced in Latin America and may also become a source of inspiration as these countries have had bitter experiences of US’ pressures, intervention, and coups in their history

“They will understand that they can earn authority by showing resistance, not by money or special equipment,” he said.

Noting that Latin America is of the highest importance for the United States, Sheik-Attar said, “Certainly, America cannot tolerate the presence and influence of Iran in this region.”

