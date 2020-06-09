Hashd al-Sha’abi foils ISIL attack on Iraqi oil facility

ISIL terrorists reportedly attempted to take control of Iraqi oil facilities in Diyala Governorate.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces killed a number of the terrorists and thwarted their attack on the facilities.

Hashd al-Sha’abi has foiled a number of ISIL aggression in Iraq recently.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

