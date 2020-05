Intelligence and counter-terrorism forces have arrested one of the ISIL leaders in the suburbs of Iraq’s capital, according to a statement released by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense on Saturday night.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense did not mention the name of the arrested terrorist.

According to the statement, Iraqi security forces in another operation managed to kill a terrorist in a village in Kirkuk province, injuring his companion and confiscating some weapons.

