Thai envoy holds farewell meeting with Zarif

As reported, Iran traded 133,390 tons of non-oil goods worth $58.18 million with Thailand during the first Iranian month (March 21-April 20, 2019), registering a 51.46% and 55.77% decline in tonnage and value respectively compared with the year before, latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

Thailand was Iran's 15th biggest trading partner during the month. Iran’s exports to Thailand stood at 82,969 tons worth $34.32 million to register a 64.43% and 68.52% decrease in tonnage and value respectively year-on-year.

Thailand was Iran’s 10th export destination in the world.

Iran exported non-alloy semi-finished iron/steel products, non-alloy iron and steel ingots and fish to Thailand during the period.

Thailand exported 50,421 tons of commodities worth $23.86 million to Iran, up by 21.32% and 5.94% in tonnage and value respectively YOY. Thailand was the 15th exporter of goods to Iran during the period under review.

Iran mainly imported semi- and wholly-milled rice, medium-density fibers, corn, medical products and pineapple juice concentrate from Thailand.

