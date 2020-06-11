Afghanistan to send delegation to Iran to prevent illegal traffic

According to a statement from the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council of the country decided to send a high-level delegation from Kabul to Tehran to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry also added that it had submitted a report on the recent incidents to the National Security Council, which had decided to send a high-level delegation to Iran to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.

According to the report, the purpose of the negotiating team is to prevent illegal traffic by focusing on ensuring better border security between the two countries.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry also announced that the delegation will discuss with Iranian officials the fight against human trafficking on both sides of the border, the beginning of the process of establishing the identity of Afghan citizens and the legalization of immigrant residency, as well as the implementation of the draft law on the employment of Afghan workers legally.

Following the car crash of Afghan nationals in Yazd Province, Afghan Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival held a meeting with the officials of the province on Sunday and noted, “We believe that human traffickers and the driver are responsible for this incident.”

According to Lival, the driver has been identified and the judicial authorities are striving to arrest him.

He further maintained that bilateral relations are significant for Afghanistan and appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting Afghan refugees.

Also, on May 1, some claims surfaced in media reports that Iranian border guards had tortured and thrown as many as 57 Afghans into the Hari River (Harirud) in western Herat province to prevent their illegal entry into Iran. The Khaama Press News Agency said at least 23 of them drowned in Harirud.

Tehran has roundly rejected the claims, saying the incident took place on the Afghan side of the border and Iranian forces had no role in the incident.

Iran has extensive evidence that the incident has not happened on its borders. According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the confirmed reports received from the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran show that such an incident has not occurred on the mentioned date and location. He noted that Iran has not been associated with Afghan migrants and the claims of transferring people to camps or inhumane treatment are completely baseless. He added that due to weather conditions of the region, not a single Afghan citizen entered the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on that date.

