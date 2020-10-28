IFDA chief dismisses report on exporting medicines to Iraq

Speaking in an interview with IRNA, Mohammad-Reza Shanehsaz said that the trucks of drugs transited to Iraq were not Iranian, rather, they were shipments of drugs from different countries, so that attribution of these drugs to Iran is an international conspiracy waged by enemies against the Establishment.

He once again reiterated that no medicines discovered in Iran belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, “All this news has been orchestrated by enemies in line with undermining the country.”

This drug shipment is not related to the Islamic Republic of Iran at all, he said, adding, “The cargo was a series of items from different countries that were forwarded to Iraq via Iran in a way that report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) also confirmed the issue.”

The shipment of medicine sent to Iraq came from different countries, a part of which was shipped from Turkey while another part of the cargo was sent from India as well as other countries, Shenehsaz added.

In the current situation, Islamic Republic of Iran is facing a full-fledged economic war and it is for years that the country is grappling with unjust sanctions imposed against the country, IDFA chief emphasized.

He pointed to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “During the outbreak of COVID-19, we have managed to provide medical equipment for patients with the toughest and most difficult conditions and we have not allowed patients to be harmed.”

Last week, Iraqi officials announced that they have discovered 19 trucks carrying pharmaceutical and medical items in this country.

