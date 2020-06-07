Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 7

Ebtekar:
Biden officially wins Democratic to take on Trump; ‘sleepy’ vs ‘merchant’
Michael White expelled due to disease exacerbation: Ministry of Intelligence
US hands over resolution of Iran’s arms embargo extension to Russia
Etemad:
Project kicks off to turn Army’s stronghold in N Tehran to park
Ettela’at:
Oil producers agree on one-month extension of output cuts
Coronavirus has not lost its power, Health Minister warns
Javan:
World standing against West’s racism
Shargh:
Deputy FM: Iran ready to hand over black box of Ukrainian airliner
Kayhan:
Worldwide protests against racist American government; from America to Asia and Africa
Press TV anchor Hashemi: America means taking advantage of others
MAH
Your Comment