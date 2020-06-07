Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 7

Ebtekar:

Biden officially wins Democratic to take on Trump; ‘sleepy’ vs ‘merchant’

Michael White expelled due to disease exacerbation: Ministry of Intelligence

US hands over resolution of Iran’s arms embargo extension to Russia

Etemad:

Project kicks off to turn Army’s stronghold in N Tehran to park

Ettela’at:

Oil producers agree on one-month extension of output cuts

Coronavirus has not lost its power, Health Minister warns

Javan:

World standing against West’s racism

Shargh:

Deputy FM: Iran ready to hand over black box of Ukrainian airliner

Kayhan:

Worldwide protests against racist American government; from America to Asia and Africa

Press TV anchor Hashemi: America means taking advantage of others

MAH