Zarif says up to Trump to fix ‘dumb bet’ his administration made on JCPOA

Following the release and repatriation of a US citizen, Michael White, from Iran, and the release of Iranian national Dr. Majid Taheri, Trump wrote on his Twitter account, “Thank you Iran. Don’t wait until after US election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

Later in the day, Zarif addressed Trump, with a screenshot of his tweet, saying, “We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates' efforts, @realDonaldTrump.”

He further noted, “And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran and other JCPOA participants never left the table. Your advisors – most fired by now – made a dumb bet. Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it."

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump took an illegal and unilateral decision to end Washington’s participation in the nuclear deal and re-impose the sanctions that the agreement had lifted, in defiance of the fact that the accord has been endorsed by the UN Security Council in the form of Resolution 2231.

Ever since, the US has renewed the waivers every 60 days, with the last one on March 30.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is merely peaceful as also asserted by other signatories of the JCPOA.

Ever since withdrawing from the agreement, Washington has launched a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, seeking to pressure it with a growing list of widespread sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

MR