Hakim congratulates Ghalibaf on his election as Iran’s new Parl. speaker

In this congratulatory message, Al-Hakim emphasized the need to establish solidarity and cooperation in line with countering regional crises and also coronavirus global pandemic.

A part of Ammar al-Hakim congratulatory message is read as follows,

Given the critical situation of the region, significance of establishing solidarity with neighboring states, as an effective and influential method for addressing challenges, especially effort to contain the coronavirus global pandemic and also joint efforts to eradicate terrorism and extremism, is increasingly important more than before.

I seize this opportunity to emphasize the mutual cooperation and interaction of the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq for strengthening their position as well as their influential presence in line with realizing peace and security in the region.

I wish Iranians and Islamic Republic of Iran continued progress and prosperity.

MA/FNA13990310000985