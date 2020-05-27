Envoy informs of Iran-Austria post-coronavirus science coop.

The ambassador, in this post, described the joint outlook at post-Corona bilateral SRT cooperation and discussing with Iranian strategic policy planners the future architecture for Iran-Austria Science cooperation.

17 ongoing research projects, 10 Million Euro imputed costs for Iranian students studying in Austria as well as 30 ERASMUS+ mobility stipends are the sectors Tehran and Vienna are to collaborate on in post-COVID-19 era.

The Erasmus Programme is a European Union student exchange programme established in 1987. Erasmus+, or Erasmus Plus, is the new programme combining all the EU's current schemes for education, training, youth and sport, which was started in January 2014.

HJ/