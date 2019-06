In this meeting, Ebrahim Salehi and Jean-Pierre Astruc discussed holding joint courses and workshops, university professor exchanges, equipping the Iranian university by the French companies and also Erasmus+ programme.

The Erasmus Programme is a European Union student exchange programme established in 1987. Erasmus+, or Erasmus Plus, is the new programme combining all the EU's current schemes for education, training, youth and sport, which was started in January 2014.

