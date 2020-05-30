Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 30

Kayhan

Oil price fall hampers Bin Salman’s ambitions

Larijani appointed as Leader’s advisor, Expediency Council member

FM spox: US could respect Iranians’ rights or accept failure, isolation

IRGC receives 112 offensive fast boats

Etela’at

Larijani appointed as Leader’s advisor, Expediency Council member

Cyberattacks paralyze Israeli infrastructures

Iran to expand presence in free waters

Ghalibaf elected as Parliament speaker

Iran

Former Tehran mayor elected as new Parl. speaker

Khorasan

New parliament elects presiding board

Iran’s reaction to US’ ending of nuclear sanctions waivers

Mardom Salari

Defense minister: Persian Gulf security common interest of all regional countries

US to end last sanctions waivers in Iran’s nuclear deal

MR