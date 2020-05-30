Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 30

Kayhan
Oil price fall hampers Bin Salman’s ambitions
Larijani appointed as Leader’s advisor, Expediency Council member
FM spox: US could respect Iranians’ rights or accept failure, isolation
IRGC receives 112 offensive fast boats
Etela’at
Larijani appointed as Leader’s advisor, Expediency Council member
Cyberattacks paralyze Israeli infrastructures
Iran to expand presence in free waters
Ghalibaf elected as Parliament speaker
Iran
Former Tehran mayor elected as new Parl. speaker
Khorasan
New parliament elects presiding board
Iran’s reaction to US’ ending of nuclear sanctions waivers
Mardom Salari
Defense minister: Persian Gulf security common interest of all regional countries
US to end last sanctions waivers in Iran’s nuclear deal
MR
