Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 23

Iran marks anniversary of liberation of Khorramshahr from Saddam
President: neither US virus, nor coronavirus can stop Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei on Quds Day: resistance till referendum
Keyhan
Leader says resistance will uproot the virus of Zionism
Venezuela launches missile test to show support to Iranian tankers
Etela’at
Nasrallah: We will realize Gen. Soleimani’s goal of al-Quds liberation
President: Quds neither to be forgotten, nor to be occupied forever
Coronavirus cases declining again
Quds Day, symbol of unity of freedom-seekers against occupiers
Arman Melli
From Trump’s dead-end to Iran-Venezuela legal trade ties
Leader criticizes cooperation of Arab states with US, Israeli regime
Oil price regains; Zanganeh elaborates on Iran’s market
Aftab
Venezuela thanks Iran for fuel shipments
Leader: West main perpetrator in Palestinian issue
