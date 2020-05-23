Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 23

Iran

Iran marks anniversary of liberation of Khorramshahr from Saddam

President: neither US virus, nor coronavirus can stop Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei on Quds Day: resistance till referendum

Keyhan

Leader says resistance will uproot the virus of Zionism

Venezuela launches missile test to show support to Iranian tankers

Etela’at

Nasrallah: We will realize Gen. Soleimani’s goal of al-Quds liberation

President: Quds neither to be forgotten, nor to be occupied forever

Coronavirus cases declining again

Quds Day, symbol of unity of freedom-seekers against occupiers

Arman Melli

From Trump’s dead-end to Iran-Venezuela legal trade ties

Leader criticizes cooperation of Arab states with US, Israeli regime

Oil price regains; Zanganeh elaborates on Iran’s market

Aftab

Venezuela thanks Iran for fuel shipments

Leader: West main perpetrator in Palestinian issue

