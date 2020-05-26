Iran’s 3rd tanker to enter Venezuelan waters in few hours

The ‘Marine Traffic’ Base Tracing Maps show that “Petunia” Oil Tanker is heading south of Barbados, between the Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean.

Two weeks ago, five oil tankers named “Faxon”, “Fortune”, “Petunia”, “Forest” and Kelavel” crossed the Strait of Gibraltar to Latin America and headed for Bolivarian country of Venezuela.

As the two countries of Iran and Venezuela are sanctioned by the United States, Iran’s move in sending gasoline to this Bolivarian country has been widely covered across the world and led to US' anger as well.

In addition to its economic problem and lack of gasoline sales, Venezuelan capital Caracas is now facing a severe shortage of gasoline, the issue of which has disrupted people’s ordinary daily lives and gasoline shortage has also affected the food delivery, etc.

The first Iranian vessel, the 'Fortune', successfully reached Venezuela the day before and was escorted into the port by the Bolivarian Navy.

The second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early Sunday, met by the country's navy.

The five Iranian vessels carry an estimated total of 1.53 million barrels of gasoline between them.

The arrival of Iranian tankers to Venezuelan waters despite US threats is interpreted as a landmark in the struggle for sovereignty, independence, and peace.

