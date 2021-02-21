Third Iranian gasoline tanker arrives in Venezuela

A shipment of around 44 million liters of gasoline has secretly arrived at El Palito, Venezuela from Iran aboard handysize tanker FOREST, TankerTrackers said, adding, “This is according to our 6-week long tracking investigation. FOREST is the 3rd tanker we were expecting after FORTUNE & FAXON.”

Prior to the Forrest tanker, the Islamic Republic of Iran had dispatched Fortune and Foxon tankers carrying gasoline and fuel to Venezuela.

The first Iranian vessel, the 'Fortune', successfully reached Venezuela on May 24, 2020, and was escorted into the port by the Bolivarian Navy.

The second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early on May 25, 2020, met by the country's navy.

