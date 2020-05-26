Arrival of Iranian oil tanker, carrying gasoline, to Venezuela embarrasses US: MP

Hassan Hemmati made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue. and termed that Iran’s move in sending gasoline to Venezuela as ‘an accurate and completely strategic move’ despite US threats and added, “We should not pay attention to the US threats.”

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran chose a very good and principled policy for sending gasoline to this Bolivarian country and showed that it [Iran] will stand firmly against any threat and excessive demand wholeheartedly.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the confrontation between Islamic Republic of Iran and United States after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and emphasized, “it is for more than four decades that Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued its policies with authority and is not afraid of US threats.”

Despite tough sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran showed that it has become stronger day by day, he said, adding “the noble nation of Islamic Iran has never paid attention to the threats and excessive demand of the United States.”

The United States has repeatedly humiliated itself in the face of the noble nation of Islamic Iran and sending gasoline to Venezuela stood along with smashing their military base in Ain al-Assad in Iraq, total of which caused more humiliation of the US more than ever, Hemmati reiterated.

Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of the capital city, Caracas.

As reported, the second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early Sunday, met by the country's navy.

Three more oil tankers are expected to arrive in Venezuela from Iran, despite US threats.

