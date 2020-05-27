  1. Economy
Sistan and Baluchestan annual exports top $1 billion

ZAHEDAN, May 27 (MNA) – Over one billion dollars-worth of goods were exported from the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan in the past fiscal (ended March 19), a senior official said.

Majid Rafi-Soltanzadeh, a deputy at the Industries Ministry, told Mehr News Agency on Wednesday that the exports of Sistan Baluchestan amounted to 1.36 million tons worth $1.09 billion last year.

He noted that the data show a 17% growth in terms of value compared with the year before.

The main exported products over the period were construction materials, tar, coriander seed, apple as well as chemical and industrial products, which headed to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Kuwait and the UAE for the most part.

Sistan-Baluchestan is located in southeast Iran, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan.

