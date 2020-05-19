Ian’s non-oil exports booming as corona fading away: CBI governor

In his Instagram page on Tue., Hemmati wrote, “in today’s meeting of Government Economic Coordination Headquarters, as held in the presence of President Rouhani, government’s programs were reviewed with regards to the expansion and development of non-oil exports and the way of supply of imports currency in the current year [started March 21, 2020] and consequently appropriate decisions were adopted.”

In this meeting, caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade submitted a comprehensive report on prediction of export volume of non-oil commodities with a focus on the neighboring countries.

As the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is fading away, Iran’s non-oil export is booming, so that trend of supplying currency in NIMA [Online Integrated FOREX Management System] has witnessed a positive and eye-catching trend, Hemmati added.

Suitable opportunity has been created for realizing objectives of ‘national production surge’, prevention of unnecessary imports and promotion of non-oil exports in the country, he said, adding, “with the help of the Almighty God and also incessant effort of producers and other economic activists, nonoil export will be boomed in the country in the current year named after ‘surge in production’.”

